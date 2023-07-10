Margot Robbie Wore Black Instead Of Pink To Barbie's Premiere And It's Next-Level Genius

With the recent takeover of Barbiecore pink in fashion and beauty, it seemed obvious that Margot Robbie would don the punchy color on the "Barbie" world premiere red (er, pink) carpet. Instead, the actor ditched the predictable hue and stunned in a dark and demure black dress — all while still giving a nod to our favorite doll, of course. Robbie, who plays Barbie herself in the highly anticipated movie (hitting theaters later this month), has been seen sporting various shades of pink in promotional materials, such as the official trailer.

Light pink gingham, blush-colored pajamas, and hot pink matching sets all made an appearance in preview clips and on various red carpets, helping to bring Barbie to life, but Robbie's black dress referenced one particular pre-pink era look. The Australian star confirmed to "Access Hollywood" that her dark, sequinned Schiaparelli gown was inspired by the vintage "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie look.

According to the collectible doll blog Fashion Doll Guide, the "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie was originally available in the early '60s and included a glittery dress adorned with a red rose and accessorized with a scarf and sparkly choker necklace. Robbie nailed the original period details in her 2023 version, even finishing it off with a Barbie-esque high ponytail.