Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Had Her First Kiss On The Set Of Party Of Five

Before she was the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies, Lacey Chabert played a chatty teen named Claudia Salinger in the television drama "Party of Five." The family-oriented show ran from 1994 until 2000, making Chabert barely in double digits when filming started and 17 when the show wrapped. The plot was centered around Claudia and her four siblings, who navigate life after their parents were killed in a car accident, making them orphans.

The show touched on many serious topics, including grief and growing up. As one of the youngest members of the cast, Chabert grew up alongside Claudia, and some of her special moments were caught on camera.

A first kiss is always a bit awkward, but Chabert's had some extra pressure, as the actor had hers on the set of "Party of Five." On "Access Live," she revealed that she also got her first bra on the show and went through everything a normal girl would, just on screen. Despite being a tad embarrassed at the time, Chabert shared that she's forever grateful for the experience and is incredibly lucky that her on-screen siblings turned into real-life family.