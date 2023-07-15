What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark's Stephen Huszar

Stephen Huszar stars in one of Hallmark's "Christmas in July" releases for 2023, titled "A Royal Christmas Crush." Before becoming a Hallmark star, Huszar did a little acting as a kid. The first time he felt drawn to a career in acting was when he told his father he wanted to be a Jedi Knight.

"And [my father] kind of looked at me," Huszar told TV Fanatic, "he's like, 'Well, I mean, I'm not sure if a Jedi Knight exists in this world. However, just know that there's an actor playing that.' And for me, that was a big aha moment, like, 'oh, I could be an actor and be these different characters that I really aspire to, that inspire me.'"

Despite that passion, Huszar did not think acting could be a career, so he studied business at the University of Saskatchewan. He had a career in finance, but the desire to act and perform took over, and Huszar could not resist it. His hard work and optimism has paid off into a successful acting career!