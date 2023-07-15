Meghan McCain Claims An SNL Impersonation Had A Profound Effect On Her Life

Meghan McCain, daughter of now-deceased politician John McCain, first found her own fame through television. She courted controversy left and right as the former co-host of the American daytime talk show "The View" alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and other female TV personalities. In 2021, McCain's accusations of idea theft on "The View" had the internet fuming, and that's only one example of the mayhem she's sparked with her right-wing political arguments, both on the show and online.

Needless to say, her politics made her an easy target for online trolling throughout her time on the show. However, Meghan McCain's decision to leave "The View" caused quite a stir. Little did she know it would escalate from memes to a full-blown "SNL" skit.

Long story short: McCain did not react well. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she lays it all out on the table, revealing the depression she experienced after the skit aired.