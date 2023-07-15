What Happened To Foot Cardigan After Shark Tank? A Look At The Company Today

In 2014, Bryan DeLuca and Matt McClard stepped onto the ABC reality show "Shark Tank," hoping to receive a 250K investment for a 10% stake in their sock-subscription company Foot Cardigan. On-air, the "Shark Tank" audience saw Mark Cuban, the shark tank star with the highest net worth, and the episode's guest investor, Troy Carter take the bait. The two business tycoons agreed to split the 250K and take 20% of the company. However, this dream deal did not become a reality.

Just five days later, the previously mentioned proposals fell through, keeping Cuban and Carter out of the apparel company. However, within that same period of time, Foot Cardigan's publicity went through the roof after people ordered 90,000 pairs of socks, with 7,000 subscribing to the membership. Almost a decade later, the company is still up and running and continuing to grow in success. While much remains the same, their business model has evolved.