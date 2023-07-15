What You Need To Know About The New Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Flick, A Lifelong Love
Hallmark is known for its romantic made-for-tv movies. Lately, though, Hallmark has been releasing all sorts of gripping mystery movies throughout this year's summer months, ranging from "The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost" starring Jodie Sweetin to "The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango" with Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp. The intrigue isn't over yet, though, because "A Lifelong Love" is another Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original set to debut by the end of July.
While Chabert and Sweetin confront murderous mysteries, "A Lifelong Love" centers around a long-lost romance, perfect for those looking for a puzzling plotline on the sweeter side. Fans of Hallmark romances will also be happy to learn that the flick features a double dose of second-chance romances, with the leads being exes unexpectedly brought back together.
This made-for-TV movie stars Andrea Brooks and Patch May. Aside from that, here is everything you need to know about Hallmark's new mystery, "A Lifelong Love."
A Lifelong Love will center around a romantic mystery
If you're wondering what to expect from the upcoming Hallmark movie "A Lifelong Love," we have just the details you need to know about the mystery's plot, without giving away too much. The flick follows Andrea Brooks as Annika and Patch May as Ryan, two exes who begin working together after their individual book pitches are rejected.
The duo is tasked with following and documenting the journey of Abe, Annika's grandfather, as he attempts to find the long-lost love of his early days. Though Annika and Ryan are determined to combine their respective poetry skills and photography experience to meet the challenge of this publishing opportunity, the duo quickly begins to face unexpected challenges while simultaneously finding old feelings rekindled.
For a closer look at the upcoming mystery movie, you can check out the teaser trailer on the Hallmark YouTube channel.
The movie will star some familiar Hallmark faces
As mentioned, "A Lifelong Love" stars Andrea Brooks and Patch May, two faces that avid Hallmark fans are likely to recognize. Brooks is most known on the channel for her role as Nurse Faith Carter on "When Calls the Heart," but she's also starred in made-for-TV movies such as "Romance to the Rescue" and "Fishing for Love."
Patch May has also been in his fair share of Hallmark movies, having leading roles in flicks like "The Professional Bridesmaid," "Love Amongst Stars," and "A Very Merry Bridesmaid." In fact, "A Lifelong Love" actually won't be the first time that the duo star in a film together, as they played love interests in the 2022 romance "The Wedding Fix."
In addition to these starring roles, the movie will also feature Tom Young as Abe, Averie Peters as Ellie, and Brenda Gorlick as Ruth. With this in mind, you don't want to miss Hallmark's new mystery movie "A Lifelong Love" when it premieres on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.