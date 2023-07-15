What You Need To Know About The New Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Flick, A Lifelong Love

Hallmark is known for its romantic made-for-tv movies. Lately, though, Hallmark has been releasing all sorts of gripping mystery movies throughout this year's summer months, ranging from "The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost" starring Jodie Sweetin to "The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango" with Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp. The intrigue isn't over yet, though, because "A Lifelong Love" is another Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original set to debut by the end of July.

While Chabert and Sweetin confront murderous mysteries, "A Lifelong Love" centers around a long-lost romance, perfect for those looking for a puzzling plotline on the sweeter side. Fans of Hallmark romances will also be happy to learn that the flick features a double dose of second-chance romances, with the leads being exes unexpectedly brought back together.

This made-for-TV movie stars Andrea Brooks and Patch May. Aside from that, here is everything you need to know about Hallmark's new mystery, "A Lifelong Love."