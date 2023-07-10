Tricks To Provide The Illusion Of Glamorous Thick Hair Without Getting Extensions

When it comes to hair, it can seem like we all want what we don't have. Women with curly hair long for the sleek and shine of their straight-haired peers, while those without even a wave in their hair spend hours in front of the mirror with a curling iron. No matter what your locks naturally look like, there is always a hot new color to dye and style to try on for size — but a different texture of hair is a little more difficult to achieve.

Sadly, we aren't all born with the gift of thick, voluminous hair. While all hair is beautiful, thick hair seems to always be in style, and people with thin hair or fine hair can feel extremely self-conscious about their lack of volume. Many women have exceptionally fine hair their whole lives, while at least a third begin to experience hair loss as they age, according to Harvard Health Publishing. When this happens, many turn to hair extensions to give the illusion of thicker hair. Per Stylist, a study by Great Lengths reported that 93% of women who responded revealed they would consider getting hair extensions, but only 13% of respondents currently wear them. The high cost and amount of upkeep to maintain extensions can deter a lot of people from choosing this option to solve their thin hair dilemma. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to give the illusion of thick, voluminous hair without the cost and hassle of monthly extension maintenance.