Tricks To Provide The Illusion Of Glamorous Thick Hair Without Getting Extensions
When it comes to hair, it can seem like we all want what we don't have. Women with curly hair long for the sleek and shine of their straight-haired peers, while those without even a wave in their hair spend hours in front of the mirror with a curling iron. No matter what your locks naturally look like, there is always a hot new color to dye and style to try on for size — but a different texture of hair is a little more difficult to achieve.
Sadly, we aren't all born with the gift of thick, voluminous hair. While all hair is beautiful, thick hair seems to always be in style, and people with thin hair or fine hair can feel extremely self-conscious about their lack of volume. Many women have exceptionally fine hair their whole lives, while at least a third begin to experience hair loss as they age, according to Harvard Health Publishing. When this happens, many turn to hair extensions to give the illusion of thicker hair. Per Stylist, a study by Great Lengths reported that 93% of women who responded revealed they would consider getting hair extensions, but only 13% of respondents currently wear them. The high cost and amount of upkeep to maintain extensions can deter a lot of people from choosing this option to solve their thin hair dilemma. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to give the illusion of thick, voluminous hair without the cost and hassle of monthly extension maintenance.
Wash your hair with products that give you volume
When you're looking to thicken up your hair, one of the first places to make a change is your hair care products. Hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness told viewers on YouTube, "Fine hair needs the same things that anybody else's hair does, which is either more moisture or more strength or more body and volume." It's a reminder that there is nothing wrong with having thinner hair. With a few styling tricks and proper maintenance, you can achieve healthy, full hair in a natural way. It is important for those with thinner hair to use less product than their thick-hair peers; too much product can weigh your hair down and diminish volume.
The products you choose to reach for will also have a huge effect on how thick and full your hair looks. Who What Wear beauty editor Erin Jahns published a piece discussing her struggles with thin hair and the products that gave her the appearance of extremely thick, luscious locks. But with so many products on shelves today, it can be tough to navigate through all the options and find the right formula for your hair. Luckily, many thin-haired creators like Jahns have done the hard work for us. She recommends washing products with amino acids and peptides to thicken your natural strands.
Don't be afraid of a drastic cut
It can be tough to part with your long locks, especially if your hair takes a while to regrow. But style experts swear by the short haircuts for adding volume and texture to thin hair. When fine hair becomes long, it can lay flat on the top of your head because it's being pulled down by the length of your strands. Opting for short cuts like the pixie or a blunt bob will make your hair appear fuller. If you've been looking for an excuse to give your hair "the Rachel" makeover, here's your sign.
There is much debate amongst the thin-hair community about whether or not layers are useful when looking to add volume and thickness. Layers can add a thickening effect, giving the illusion that you have fuller hair thanks to the style's tapering and face-framing. However, some stylists urge their thin-haired clients to keep their cuts one length, worried about hair looking too thin or "stringy" with layers. As a compromise, hairstylist Devin Toth told Allure that long layers may be the answer. He said that this style "preserves most of your hair's thickness while still allowing for some movement and volume around the face."
How you style your hair can make a serious difference
Finding the right cut for your fine hair is only half the battle: once you've found your ideal length, the next step is figuring out how to style your thin hair to achieve the most volume. Some people have found success simply flipping their hair from side to side while blow drying, while others have to completely shift their hair's direction each time they style it. Changing your hair's part is a great way to keep your hair follicles on their toes and ensure that you don't develop a flat crease towards one side. This may mean changing from a left side part to your right, or splitting the difference down the middle. (Millennials ... we're looking at you.) Changing your part isn't just a trick for more volume, it is also a good way to ensure your hair stays healthy. Stylist Annie Rush told Allure, "The longer we wear the same part, the more we wear the hair down in that area and cause breakage."
Teasing your hair is another great way to add a little bit of extra thickness to your style; giving your hair a soft tease at the crown can add an extra lift with the help of some hairspray and a tough comb. Other products like dry shampoo, mousse, and a salt spray can all provide extra fullness making for great styling tools when you're looking to thicken up your natural hair.
Some creators say lifestyle changes have seriously changed their hair texture
There are plenty of things we can do to our hair to make it appear fuller, but some thin-haired creators have shared that the best way to see results in actual hair growth is with a few healthy habits and lifestyle changes. TikToker @skjameson explained that she struggled with thin hair until she made a few changes to her hair routine and eating habits. She first advised followers to wash their hair less often, which has been advice that stylists everywhere give people of all hair types. Your hair needs the natural oils it creates from your scalp to stay healthy and strong; waiting a few days between washes will keep your hair from drying out and breaking.
Another tip that the TikTok creator gave her followers was to eat more protein. We know that hair is mostly made up of a protein called keratin, which you may see on shampoo bottles promising to use the protein to strengthen your strands. But according to this creator, consuming protein could also boost your hair's natural thickness.
This natural hair growth remedy has gone viral on TikTok
Even with the right washing products and hair styling tips, some people with thin hair are more interested in permanent results regarding their hair's thickness. As Shape pointed out, people on TikTok have shared their favorite oils and serums that promote hair growth and strengthen thin strands. While we admit that most viral trends don't live up to the hype, there are a few essential oils and extracts that people have sworn by for generations that promise to stimulate hair follicles and promote natural hair growth.
We recommend that our thin-haired friends stay away from store-bought thickeners and growth serums that TikTokers tend to promote. Dermatologist Steven Shapiro told Shape that these types of products are known to make hair appear denser but will not actually promote any long-term hair growth. For thin hair, this would most likely only weigh down your strands rather than provide additional thickness. However, certain essential oils such as the viral rosemary oil trend have been well-received by creators and scientists. One study found that rosemary oil had hair loss prevention and regrowth statistics comparable to the Rogaine hair growth solution. However, TikToker @alexandrarriaga pointed out that the best results will be found if you apply it twice a day while thoroughly applying it to your scalp each time, and it will take a while to see noticeable results.