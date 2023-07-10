Days Of Our Lives Star Jessica Serfaty Is Reportedly Engaged To Billionaire Boyfriend

Jessica Serfaty is an "America's Next Top Model" contestant turned actor. In 2022 she took on the role of Sloan Petersen on "Days of Our Lives," and Serfaty cemented her return to the soap opera in 2023 when "Days of Our Lives" put Serfaty on contract. With her career on the rise, Serfaty has more to celebrate. In July 2023, Page Six revealed that she is reportedly engaged to Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio. Leonardo Maria is the son of the late Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder of ​​EssilorLuxottica, a company that manufactures glasses for Chanel and other luxury brands. Per Forbes, Leonardo Maria is worth $3.5 billion.

Leonardo Maria, who is Italian, is said to have recently proposed to Serfaty on the Amalfi Coast. At the time of this publication, neither has publicly confirmed their engagement, and there's little known about their relationship. A source told Page Six that the couple has known each other since 2017 and said, "They were always friends and in touch, but in other relationships so never acted on their attraction."

The source added, "They reconnected not too long ago after both of their other relationships ended. The timing was perfect for them and they instantly fell in love after a long friendship." This, however, will not be the first marriage for Serfaty or Leonardo Maria.