White Was The Color Of Choice For Royal Women At King Charles' Coronation

We were obsessed with all the ways Princess Charlotte matched Kate Middleton at King Charles' coronation. We also wanted all the details on Queen Camilla's regal-looking gown, which went through multiple fittings in preparation before making its grand appearance. But one major fashion detail about King Charles' coronation was staring us right in the face, and many of us failed to notice it — all of the royal women at the event were wearing white.

Go ahead, take a second look at photos of the day, especially the royal photos of the family on Instagram. Camilla, Kate, and Charlotte all donned the hue for the monarch's big day. Even Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, sported the shade. Far from a coincidence or a haphazardly arranged plan to coordinate looks, wearing white to a coronation is tradition. The last time a coronation occurred in 1953 for Queen Elizabeth II, she herself wore the color along with all the women in the immediate royal family and much of the aristocracy at large.

Color specialist Gabi Winters of Chromology told Hello! Magazine that "White, of course, is the color of peace and the color of new beginnings, so coincidentally the psychological meaning behind this uncommon color choice is very fitting when it comes to renewing and celebrating diplomatic ties between different nations." The fresh color was very fitting for the day, which signaled new beginnings. Winters continued, "It's a fully reflective color that creates simplicity, clearing the way forward." The stunning shade was perfectly understated, ensuring that the royal women weren't overlooked but didn't detract from Charles' moment.