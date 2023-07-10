White Was The Color Of Choice For Royal Women At King Charles' Coronation
We were obsessed with all the ways Princess Charlotte matched Kate Middleton at King Charles' coronation. We also wanted all the details on Queen Camilla's regal-looking gown, which went through multiple fittings in preparation before making its grand appearance. But one major fashion detail about King Charles' coronation was staring us right in the face, and many of us failed to notice it — all of the royal women at the event were wearing white.
Go ahead, take a second look at photos of the day, especially the royal photos of the family on Instagram. Camilla, Kate, and Charlotte all donned the hue for the monarch's big day. Even Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, sported the shade. Far from a coincidence or a haphazardly arranged plan to coordinate looks, wearing white to a coronation is tradition. The last time a coronation occurred in 1953 for Queen Elizabeth II, she herself wore the color along with all the women in the immediate royal family and much of the aristocracy at large.
Color specialist Gabi Winters of Chromology told Hello! Magazine that "White, of course, is the color of peace and the color of new beginnings, so coincidentally the psychological meaning behind this uncommon color choice is very fitting when it comes to renewing and celebrating diplomatic ties between different nations." The fresh color was very fitting for the day, which signaled new beginnings. Winters continued, "It's a fully reflective color that creates simplicity, clearing the way forward." The stunning shade was perfectly understated, ensuring that the royal women weren't overlooked but didn't detract from Charles' moment.
This isn't the first time we've seen royal ladies in white
Back in 2019, for the late Queen Elizabeth II's state dinner, the royal women arrived all in white. It was customary for the queen to wear the color to the banquet, but many were surprised to see Kate, Camilla, and Anne walking in gowns ranging from ivory to creme. It's likely that the family sought to send the same message as the one symbolized at King Charles' coronation — peace and new beginnings. Considering the event is strongly associated with alliances and diplomatic ties, the color was likely worn on purpose to celebrate the enduring relationship between nations.
At the time, Donald Trump was president of the United States, and his wife, Melania, also attended in a white gown as First Lady. Royal watchers theorized that it was also a conscious choice on her part, signifying neutrality, a fresh start, and peace. We'd also be remiss if we didn't mention that the state banquet was the first time Kate Middleton debuted the sash she wore to King Charles' Coronation reception, which can be spotted in the official royal photos as yet another nod to tradition.
Tradition ruled the day ... or did it?
Even though all of King Charles' female family members abided by the tradition of wearing white to his coronation, they didn't stick to the rules entirely. Formal events usually require tiaras, and the coronation certainly fits the bill for this iconic headpiece. However, Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, deviated from the norm with their headwear. None of them donned the exquisite head decor.
Instead, Kate and Charlotte wore floral headpieces created from sequins and metallic beads. Reportedly, the topper was more scaled-back (by royal standards, we guess) for the similarly low-key celebration ordered by Charles; just one of the ways the coronation signaled a changing monarchy. Sophie arrived with a white floral fascinator that appeared to have a feather and floral motif with subtle beading.
Historically, nearly every royal woman would have worn a tiara to the event. Additionally, lesser royals would have held their "coronets" (a smaller version of a crown) until the king was officially crowned. They would have donned theirs at that point, yelling, "God save the King!" But sadly, for jewelry and tiara lovers, the court followed King Charles' wishes and left their sparkly toppers at home.