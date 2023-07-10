Kody And Christine Brown's Truely Felt Betrayed By Their Secret Split

When Christine Brown of "Sister Wives" decided to finally leave her husband Kody, it affected more than just Kody. Not only did the rest of her sister wives witness the break up of the family they formed decades prior, but Christine's daughter Truely had to move and leave the town where a lot of her family still lived.

Truely adjusted rather quickly to the divorce and the move back to Utah, but on an episode of the TLC show, she shared exactly what bothered her about it (via People). "So, the first day when I found out, I was extremely upset, but I'm fine now," she said. "I just had to realize for a day that not everything was going to change."

The youngest of Christine and Kody's six children (with 18 siblings in total), Truely matter-of-factly said, "It was a bit of a heartbreak at first, but I'm fine now." However, Truely also says finding out last was tough.