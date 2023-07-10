What To Know About Harry Styles' Rumored Flame, Actor Taylor Russell
It appears that Hollywood's newest It-Girl and pop's biggest heartthrob are heating up for the summer. Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were first spotted together earlier this year in London, thanks to eagle-eyed fans. But just this week, the two were seen spending the weekend together in Vienna – walking together through the city, and later, Russell attended her supposed beau's show. Per TMZ, the Vancouver-born actor was snapped sitting in the VIP section, watching Styles' concert on the Vienna stop of his "Love on Tour."
The "Adore You" singer is currently performing around Europe for the final leg of his tour, which kicked off in 2021. As a reminder, he was last linked to director and actor Olivia Wilde. Styles and Wilde's rumored relationship lasted for around two years, and was the subject of much controversy amid the release of 2022's "Don't Worry Darling." Fans may remember the confusing drama between co-stars Florence Pugh, Styles, and Wilde – to put the cherry on top, Wilde was also the director.
But since their apparent split, Styles appears to be sidling up to Russell, a newcomer who is quickly climbing the ranks in the fashion and film worlds. While the former One Direction frontrunner needs no introduction, fans may not be as familiar with his new flame. As the two continue to fuel dating rumors, here's everything you need to know about Russell.
Taylor Russell's career
28-year-old Taylor Russell McKenzie is a Canadian actor who rose to prominence after her tear-jerking role in the critically-acclaimed film "Waves". She starred in the A24 coming-of-age drama starred alongside familiar favorites, such as "This is Us"'s Sterling K. Brown and "Euphoria"'s Alexa Demie. Russell has also maintained consistent roles in the sci-fi series "Lost in Space" and the "Escape Room" horror film series.
She further launched into pop culture after co-starring alongside Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet in 2022's "Bones and All." The sexy slasher is centered around two teen cannibals who fall in love, and immediately caught the attention of thriller and romance buffs alike. Amid movie press, Russell's classic fashion style quickly caught the attention of audiences, and her fanbase began to grow.
Since then, Russell has nabbed a global brand ambassadorship with fashion house Loewe, opening their Spring/Summer 2023 Show for Paris Fashion Week. In her now-viral red carpet moments with Chalamet, Russell gained the fashion world's attention at "Bones and All"'s premieres for the Venice and London Film Festivals. In addition to her showstopping style, she even nabbed Best Young Actor/Actress at Venice Film Festival. Her Vogue-approved looks in Balenciaga, Schiaparelli, and Chanel have led Russell to be crowned fashion's newest It-girl by Who What Wear.
Taylor and Harry's dating rumors
Ever since Russell and Styles have been spotted together, the "Harries" have gone wild. Their dating rumors have been fueled by fan-taken videos and photos. In TMZ's acquired video, Russell dances along to of Style's chart-topping songs while conversing with someone on Style's team, under a VIP tent. Known for having quite an engaged fanbase, fans of the popstar were ecstatic to see the two out together.
Amid the breaking news, one fan tweeted: "yall dont understand taylor russell and harry styles are the sexiest people alive and them as a couple or bestfriends would make the world stop spinning." As some fans jumped to support the rumored pair, there is still social media buzz surrounding Styles and his relationship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Russell's own dating history doesn't seem to be public knowledge. In 2022, fans suspected that she and Chalamet were dating, thanks to their chemistry and touchy moments on the red carpet. As for Styles, his relationships are always in the limelight. He admitted to Rolling Stone, "It's obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you're at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn't want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that."