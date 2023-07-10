What To Know About Harry Styles' Rumored Flame, Actor Taylor Russell

It appears that Hollywood's newest It-Girl and pop's biggest heartthrob are heating up for the summer. Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were first spotted together earlier this year in London, thanks to eagle-eyed fans. But just this week, the two were seen spending the weekend together in Vienna – walking together through the city, and later, Russell attended her supposed beau's show. Per TMZ, the Vancouver-born actor was snapped sitting in the VIP section, watching Styles' concert on the Vienna stop of his "Love on Tour."

The "Adore You" singer is currently performing around Europe for the final leg of his tour, which kicked off in 2021. As a reminder, he was last linked to director and actor Olivia Wilde. Styles and Wilde's rumored relationship lasted for around two years, and was the subject of much controversy amid the release of 2022's "Don't Worry Darling." Fans may remember the confusing drama between co-stars Florence Pugh, Styles, and Wilde – to put the cherry on top, Wilde was also the director.

But since their apparent split, Styles appears to be sidling up to Russell, a newcomer who is quickly climbing the ranks in the fashion and film worlds. While the former One Direction frontrunner needs no introduction, fans may not be as familiar with his new flame. As the two continue to fuel dating rumors, here's everything you need to know about Russell.