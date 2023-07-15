All The Details About Jill Biden's First Marriage And Divorce

First Lady, educator, mother, and grandmother — those are some of the roles Jill Biden has been juggling the past couple of years, and she makes it look easy. Perhaps it's because she's had plenty of practice. Biden's been married to President Joe Biden for almost five decades, and being married to a politician means you eventually get roped into all politics entails. Her early life prepared Biden for all these challenges — her adult life had a rocky start, so to speak.

Jill met her first husband, Bill Stevenson, while they were both attending the same university. They first ran into each other in Ocean City, New Jersey, while soaking up some sun on the beach. Six short months after this encounter, Jill was walking down the aisle, thinking she was marrying her soulmate. She was only 18 then, with Stevenson being a few years older, and the future looked bright. Until it didn't.

Five years later, the couple called it quits, and Jill was left with an uncertain future that looked nothing like the one she envisioned. Then she met Joe, and a beautiful love story unfolded — one that continues to this day. Getting to a point in her life where she's happily married (and now the First Lady), wasn't an easy road, but the fact that Jill eventually managed to find the love of her life gives many hope that, just maybe, happy endings do exist; you just have to weather some storms first.