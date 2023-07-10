What Autumn Reeser Did Before Becoming A Hallmark Star

Avid watchers of the Hallmark Channel may recognize Autumn Reeser as Emma from "The Wedding Veil" trilogy and sequel trilogy, which she starred in alongside Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney. However, before her tenure on Hallmark, you might recognize Reeser from a classic teen TV show. She played the role of Taylor Townsend in Seasons 3 and 4 of "The O.C." Taylor was not initially going to be a permanent fixture on the show, but Reeser became a series regular for Season 4.

Reeser realized she wanted to be an actor much earlier than her casting on "The O.C." In an interview for Hallmark around the release of the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film "A Bramble House Christmas," Reeser reminisced on the moment she knew acting was what she wanted to do. "The very first time I saw a play," she said, "I knew I wanted to be an actress for the rest of my life. I was six years old and told my parents, I was like, 'That's what I'm gonna do! For the rest of my life!' ... So I've been doing theatre since I was seven, and it was just always a path for me."