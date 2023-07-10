Where Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Stands On The Prospect Of A Party Of Five Reunion

Lacey Chabert has starred in several Hallmark movies, but is perhaps best known for her role as Gretchen Wieners on "Mean Girls" and Claudia Salinger in "Party of Five." The dramatic TV series centered on the lives of the newly-orphaned Salinger children. Chabert appeared on the show from 1994 to 2000 alongside Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, and Neve Campbell, all of whom portrayed her siblings. In early 2023, Chabert was asked by GoodDay DC if there would ever be a "Party of Five" reunion. Chabert replied, "I don't know if there ever will be, but I would love that."

She added, "I am 100%. Sign me up, I want to know what Claudia's doing." Chabert explained that the show was a significant part of her life for six years, and that she doesn't mind that people still ask her about "Party of Five."

Likewise, Chabert spoke about her "Party of Five" costars and said, "They're a family to me. I think about who I am today and how so much of that is a result of that wonderful group of people, and we're forever bonded and connected." However, Chabert is not the only "Party of Five" star who is game to get everyone back together.