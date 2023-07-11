The Best Beauty Deals To Shop During Prime Day 2023
Not counting July 4th cookouts and the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie, Amazon Prime Day is the event of the summer. The mid-week sale begins in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 11, and continues through the end of July 12. In order to make the most out of this not-quite-national holiday, you'll need to first sign up for Amazon Prime. Although most memberships will cost you $14.99 monthly (or $139 a year), students can register for only $7.49. Hoping to avoid subscription fees entirely? Sign up for a 30-day free trial. (Just don't forget to cancel!) We also recommend downloading the Amazon app. This will give you a heads-up before a lighting sale starts.
Along with historic deals on cutting-edge tech, fashion, and cookware, Amazon is offering an array of beauty discounts this July — if you're in the market for a new hair or skincare routine, now's the time to shop. Considering the thousands of products on sale (and selling out fast!), Prime Day is the virtual equivalent of a Black Friday stampede. If you're not quite sure where to begin, we've got you covered. Add these products to your Amazon cart so you can stock up and save!
Treat painful pimples with Hero Cosmetics' micropoint patches
The worst thing to do to a pimple is pop it. It can lead to swelling, scarring, and even more pimples. Instead, stick to Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches, which were discounted by 20% last Prime Day. They're set to go on sale again starting at 3 a.m. ET on July 11 at just $9.55, marking a 26% saving. The brand's micropoint pack targets early-stage hormonal acne. According to Hero Cosmetic's co-founder and CEO, Ju Rhyu, the micro darts dissolve into your skin, using a combination of salicylic acid and sodium hyaluronate to unclog and hydrate your problem areas (via Stylecaster).
Brighten up your smile with Lumineux teeth whitening strips
Got sensitive teeth? Lumineux strips whiten without stripping your enamel or breaking your bank account. They use a combination of natural ingredients like coconut oil, sage oil, and lemon peel oil to get the job done. (Most whitening brands rely on hydrogen peroxide.) Amazon promises special deals this Prime Day, making the $49.99 kit even more affordable. Grab one for just $29.99. Here's how it works: fold a strip over your top and bottom teeth, letting them sit for 30 minutes before peeling off and rinsing with water. Repeat for seven days.
Solawave's viral skincare wand
Join the ranks of celebrities like Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Coolidge, and Sydney Sweeney and invest in the viral SolaWave facial wand. The device normally goes for $149 on Amazon and we're crossing our fingers that it continues to drop between July 11 and 12. The trending wand uses red light, microcurrent, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth technology to treat fine lines and wrinkles. What's more, if you don't notice results after 30 days (as promised), SolaWwave promises a refund. As Sweeney recommended to Harper's Bazaar, it's best to use the SolaWave wand for five minutes every day.
Elf's Holy Hydrating Skincare Kit
E.l.f. products are affordable, vegan, and high quality, a combination that can be hard to find in the often-overpriced world of skincare and makeup. Add their Holy Hydration! essentials mini kit to your Amazon cart this Prime Day. The price has already dropped by a solid 18%, going from $15 to $12.30. With your order, you'll receive a travel-sized cleanser, a toner, and a moisturizer — they're made with tried and tested ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and aloe. Plus, if you're joining the ranks of airline travelers this summer, this kit is perfect for TSA.
Stock up on claw clips
@keepingupwithemmmaa
who else loves claw clips 🙋🏻♀️ this set comes with 8 for $15 but i lost the others :( perfect for fall too! #clawclip #clawcliphairstyles #clawclips #amazonfinds #amazonclawclips #amazonclawclip #itgirrrrl #itgirl #thatgirl #thatgirkaesthetic #backtoschool #backtoschoolhairstyles #affordableclawclips #bestclawclip #beauty #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #fypシ♬ original sound - 🇧🇷
TikTok clean girls, vanilla girls, and it-girls are all using '90s claw clips. Even celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson is a fan. "Especially when used on wet hair, elastics can cause breakage over time," he told InStyle. "A claw clip is an alternative to putting your hair up without the risk of damaging it." Right now on Amazon, you can buy a LuSeren 8-pack for just $9.99, a 58% discount from the original $23.99 price tag. That's a Prime Day deal if we've ever seen one. Wear these clips with slicked-back hair, '90s-style shades, and a white button-down shirt.
Cover up with CeraVe's hydrating mineral sunscreen
Unlike chemical sunscreens, mineral sunscreens sit on top of your skin. "Mineral sunscreen [ingredients], zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, are small particles that sit on the skin's surface and physically prevent UV rays from penetrating the skin," Jennifer L. MacGregor, M.D., a New York City-based board-certified dermatologist explained to Everyday Health. CeraVe's hydrating mineral sunscreen is ideal for the acne-prone among us. Because it's tinted, you won't need to worry about a white cast ruining your makeup. What's more, the price has dropped from nearly $16 to just $13.13.
And if you're looking for unpigmented sunscreen, check out select Sun Bum products for 20% off this Prime Day.
Maybelline Age Rewind Concealer
@meredithduxbury
The ICONIC @Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind concealer. Couldn’t be more in love #ad 😍💋🥰♬ original sound - Meredith Duxbury
With millions of TikTok views, Maybelline's instant age rewind concealer is a universal favorite. In the words of Meredith Duxbury, "It hydrates, it conceals, it can even contour your face." There's a reason why it's always sold out at Target. This multi-use concealer is currently listed at a 32% discount on Amazon, going from $10.99 to $7.48. Add it to your cart and stay up-to-date with lightning deals to (hopefully) get it even cheaper. Soon, you'll be among the 100,000-plus five-star reviewers.
It's time to switch to microfiber
If you're looking to keep your curls bouncy, microfiber hair towels are a must. "It actually absorbs more water [than a cotton towel] without causing excessive dryness," hairstylist Sarah Klein told Makeup.com. Moreover, "It doesn't tangle or snag the hair, which overall causes less breakage." The Hicober set on Amazon comes in a pack of three — it's listed at 47% off for a limited time only, bringing the $29.99 price tag down to just $15.99. An attached elastic band and button will keep the towel in place as your hair dries. Follow it up with your favorite curl cream.
Treat yourself to this fan-favorite eyeshadow palette
In preparation for Prime Day, make sure to scroll through the Urban Decay storefront on Amazon. Certain products will be at a 35% discount. For starters, check out their best-selling Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette — the 8,000 five-star ratings speak for themselves. It's vegan, cruelty-free, and stays in place throughout a full day of wear. There are five different palette options, each with six shades ranging from shimmery to matte. Plus, it's compact enough to fit inside a small purse.
Now's your chance to shop the T3 storefront
@fatimabahxo
obsessed w/ my sew-in #curlingtutorial♬ original sound - Fatima
T3 sells salon-worthy tools for at-home use. This Prime Day, invest in a high-quality tool like the T3 SinglePass curling iron for up to 30% off! When you stop to consider the original price is $169, that's quite the markdown. The barrel comes in five sizes depending on your preference. It also has five heat settings, making it ideal for pretty much any hair type or texture. While you're at it, beef up your collection of hair care tools and add T3's compact dryer or detangling brush to your cart.
Foreo Luna 3 facial cleansing brush
Between July 10 and 11, the $219 FOREO Luna 3 facial cleansing brush is 50% off, making it only $109.50. The battery-powered device cleanses and exfoliates the skin, boasting anti-aging effects. It's beloved by celebrities like Rita Ora, Jessica Alba, and Chrissy Teigen. The catch? It's one of Amazon's invite-only deals, meaning that only a select few Prime members will be granted access due to high demand. Click "Request Invite" on the right-hand side of your screen. If you're chosen, Amazon will email you the purchase link sometime during the Prime Day festivities. Stay tuned...
Kitsch dermaplaning kit
Dermaplaning regularly sparks debate within the skincare community. "It uses a painless blade to gently scrape away facial hair, or 'peach fuzz,' and rids the skin of any build-up of dead skin cells, all of which can contribute to making your skin look dull or uneven," London-based dermatologist Dr. Jinah Yoo outlined for Harper's Bazaar. (Don't worry, your hair won't grow back thicker.) As long as you properly disinfect your tools and steer clear of active breakouts, this technique can be incredibly effective. And now that the Kitsch 12-piece dermaplaning set has dropped from $14 to $6.29 for a limited time only, now's the time to give the technique a try.
KNOW Beauty Clay mask
Vanessa Hudgens might be best known for playing Gabriella in Disney's "High School Musical," but she's also the celebrity mastermind behind KNOW Beauty. She spent years perfecting her skincare routine before creating the Glacial Bay clay mask. It's designed to treat oily and acne-prone skin, cleansing impurities in just a few minutes. "Clay masks were always something that I loved the idea of, but [they] were always just way too drying, and I couldn't use it consistently," Hudgens told InStyle. This mask succeeds where others fail. Best of all, it's being sold at a 30% discount this Prime Day. Don't miss out.
Lancôme luxury eye cream
If you've always been curious about luxury skincare, now's your chance to try it out. Certain Lancôme products will be on sale for 35% off between July 11 and 12. Add them to your Amazon cart and watch the prices tick down... The brand's Rénergie Lift Eye Cream is made up of ingredients like caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and linseed extract. The formula will depuff your eyebags, making your skin look visibly younger in the process. When it comes to anti-aging products, New York-based dermatologist Jeanette Graf, M.D., says it's better to start sooner rather than later (via Elle).
Glamnetic press-on nails
With nearly 40 different options like, jet black and cow print, Glamnetic press-on nails are a cheaper manicure alternative. According to the brand's TikTok, you can expect a 20% discount this Prime Day. They're waterproof, chip-resistant, and will stay secure for up to three weeks of wear. When you're ready to switch them out for another color (perhaps a Barbie-themed pink?), break down the glue by soaking your nails in warm water for 10 minutes. Best of all? They are totally reusable.
Experiment with snail mucin
If snail mucin isn't already on your skincare radar, it should be. According to Anna Chacaon, M.D., a Miami-based dermatologist, "It contains hydrating characteristics that serve to strengthen the skin barrier and keep moisture in" (via Everyday Health). The Korean skincare brand CORSX is known for its top-tier snail-based products. Emily Ratajkowski swears by their repairing essence, which can be sprayed onto the face twice a day for a healthy-looking glow. What's more, it's already 42% off on Amazon, making the $25 bottle just $14.50. Act fast.