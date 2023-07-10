Kim Kardashian's Speak Now Vibe Has Everyone Talking About Her Rumored Feud With Kourtney

Is Kim Kardashian a Swiftie? A "Speak Now" girlie, no less? Color us intrigued –– or should we say, "Color us purple?" On Saturday at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show in Italy, Kim Kardashian stunned in a show-stopping off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown and proved that purple is, in fact, her color. Swifties were quick to note that purple is also "Speak Now"'s color. Taylor Swift famously sported a similar-looking purple gown on the cover of her album "Speak Now" and "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." The latter was released just one day prior to the Dolce & Gabbana event.

Did Kim intend for there to be any significance behind her color choice or any comparisons to be drawn between her and Ms. Swift? We doubt it, but that certainly didn't stop folks from speculating. Comments along the lines of "KIM IN HER SPEAK NOW ERA" and "speak now (kim's version)" flooded the comment section on Kim's Instagram post about the 'fit and garnered thousands of likes. Of course, fans have been speculating quite a bit about what's going on inside Kim And Kourtney Kardashian's relationship, since Kourtney came clean on an episode of "The Kardashians" about her feelings that Kim was "copying [her] wedding" by taking on a partnership with Dolce & Gabbana right after Kourtney married Travis Barker in a dress by the famous designer. Consequently, if Kim wanted to "speak now," about her sisterly feud, then a Dolce & Gabbana show is quite the place to do it.