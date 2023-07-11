Hallmark's Katie Cassidy Fell For Stephen Huszar When She Saw His Crystal Collection

Sparks flew on the set of "A Royal Christmas Crush," one of two films that debuted during Hallmark's 2023 "Christmas in July," when a professional experience unexpectedly turned romantic for co-stars Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar. Fans have been wondering exactly when the two actors knew it was their turn for love?

Cassidy herself didn't know what to expect when meeting Huszar. Still, she understood the importance of establishing a solid working relationship. "I think we were both very professional," she said in an interview alongside Huszar with Marie Claire. Cassidy later confided in another joint interview with ET Online that the two developed a friendship first before their connection evolved into love around the second week of filming.

Cassidy appreciated that the two had several things in common outside of chemistry. Huszar agreed. "It's just getting to know someone and seeing that, well, there is a lot of commonality there and there's a lot of respect there," he said to ET. One of those similarities was their love of crystals.