General Hospital Needs To Hang Up Elizabeth And Finn's Romance (Fifth Time Is Never The Charm!)
"General Hospital" is in such disarray right now that it's not surprising to see them push together yet another couple that doesn't make sense. There's so much the beloved soap opera is doing wrong these days, and it feels disheartening to keep adding to the pile, but it's necessary. Between Michael and Willow being insufferable, the highly questionable writing for "Sprina," and the unnecessary focus on Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), the show is downright awful.
Rebecca Herbst has been incredible in the role of Elizabeth Webber for the last 25 years. However, the writing provided for her character and the choices Elizabeth makes are often atrocious. Elizabeth's been in some of the greatest love stories in the show's history, but recently, they just can't seem to get it right. After killing off Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) — another horrendous decision — they paired Elizabeth with Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton).
This has never worked. It didn't work back then and it isn't working now. It hasn't worked successfully in any of the many attempts they've made at forcing these two into a coupling. Elizabeth deserves to be front and center in a story because of her status as a legacy character. Unfortunately, placing her in a dead-end romance with Finn isn't the way to accomplish that. It's almost laughable that the powers that be at "GH" are giving their relationship another attempt especially when pairings like Spencer and Trina are seemingly always on the brink of failure.
Elizabeth and Finn have no chemistry whatsoever
Elizabeth Webber and Hamilton Finn are giving their relationship another go, despite it being an abysmal failure during all of the previous incarnations. One of the largest issues facing the other versions of their relationship was the dreadfully slow pace at which it moved. Resulting from their lack of chemistry, there have never really been any sparks between the pair. They were always taking things slow, talking about their kids, or working through one mega-crisis or another. There were never any monumental personal moments between them either.
In fact, the most Elizabeth and Finn ever truly bonded was when they were covering up Peter August's (Wes Ramsey) supposed murder during his reign of terror. They grew closer trying to cover up Peter's alleged death, but once it was revealed that he didn't die from his tumble down the stairs, the cracks in their foundations started to show. To make things worse, for Elizabeth's 25th anniversary, the writers put forth a storyline that destroyed any logic for these two to be together moving forward.
Elizabeth began having memory problems and started blacking out at random intervals. Not only did Finn become a controlling presence in her life, going behind Elizabeth's back on several occasions, but the cause of her struggles doomed the couple. Eventually, it was exposed that Elizabeth had discovered her father was having an affair with Finn's wife, Dr. Reiko Finn (Mele Ihara), and she caused her to fall down the stairs during a tussle.
Their latest storyline is an insult to her past
After Hamilton Finn's wife "fell" down the stairs, she landed in the hospital which made her susceptible to the infectious disease that ultimately claimed her life. Once Finn learned about this, he and Elizabeth Webber took a (sensible) break from each other. This death tore him apart. He blamed himself for it. Why would he ever pursue another romantic relationship with the woman who, inadvertently or not, started the chain reaction that led to her untimely passing? However, logic and reason have never stopped "General Hospital" from making nonsensical decisions in the past, so why would this be different?
To make things regarding Finn and Elizabeth more bizarre is the current storyline they're employing to draw them closer. Elizabeth is no stranger to the gun violence of Port Charles. She has a child with enforcer Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), and she's seen him on the receiving end of gunshot wounds. For some reason, despite this, and her experience as a nurse, they're presenting Elizabeth as horrified and terrified by Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) getting shot.
This is not at all how Elizabeth would historically react, but they're willing to do anything at this point to force Elizabeth and Finn together. Instead of pivoting to relationships that actually work with partners they have chemistry with, they're rewriting history. Elizabeth deserves better than this. It's time to hang up on the idea of them together.