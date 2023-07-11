General Hospital Needs To Hang Up Elizabeth And Finn's Romance (Fifth Time Is Never The Charm!)

"General Hospital" is in such disarray right now that it's not surprising to see them push together yet another couple that doesn't make sense. There's so much the beloved soap opera is doing wrong these days, and it feels disheartening to keep adding to the pile, but it's necessary. Between Michael and Willow being insufferable, the highly questionable writing for "Sprina," and the unnecessary focus on Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), the show is downright awful.

Rebecca Herbst has been incredible in the role of Elizabeth Webber for the last 25 years. However, the writing provided for her character and the choices Elizabeth makes are often atrocious. Elizabeth's been in some of the greatest love stories in the show's history, but recently, they just can't seem to get it right. After killing off Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) — another horrendous decision — they paired Elizabeth with Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton).

This has never worked. It didn't work back then and it isn't working now. It hasn't worked successfully in any of the many attempts they've made at forcing these two into a coupling. Elizabeth deserves to be front and center in a story because of her status as a legacy character. Unfortunately, placing her in a dead-end romance with Finn isn't the way to accomplish that. It's almost laughable that the powers that be at "GH" are giving their relationship another attempt especially when pairings like Spencer and Trina are seemingly always on the brink of failure.