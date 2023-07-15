Why Amy Robach Scored A Bigger Payout From GMA Than T.J. Holmes

After being let go from ABC following an inappropriate workplace relationship, it turns out that Amy Robach got a larger severance package than her affair partner, T.J. Holmes. News of their relationship first shocked the internet when reported in late 2022. More than just a simple rumor heard through the grapevine, photos of the co-hosts holding hands in upstate New York soon emerged.

The floodgates soon opened, with more details about the "Good Morning America" co-hosts affair coming out. ABC swiftly took action, removing the two from the air when the rumor mill started turning. Before the official suspension, ABC spent a month conducting an internal review. The investigation looked into whether or not Robach's and Holmes' actions were ultimately unaligned with ABC's policies.

Still, they remained tight-lipped about why exactly Robach and Holmes parted ways with ABC, eventually releasing a statement that read, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."