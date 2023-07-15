The Time Jennifer Lawrence Mistakenly Believed She Met Elizabeth Taylor

Jennifer Lawrence isn't afraid to own up to her embarrassing moments. Recall the handful of occasions she has tripped in public, like her unforgettable 2013 Oscars fall. Poised and elegant in her red-carpet gown, Lawrence only made it a few steps before dropping to the ground. But once she made it to the podium (not running away in tears as many of us probably would have done), the actress comically acknowledged her stair splat with class.

In true JLaw form, we're learning that tripping in front of millions isn't even her most cringey moment! In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Lawrence recalled the time she thought she was having a pleasant interaction with the (long deceased) Elizabeth Taylor. Recalling that the older woman came up to her and was being so nice, "In my head, I just went, 'This is Elizabeth Taylor.'" She continued, "The whole time she's talking to me, I'm going, 'Oh my God, this is Elizabeth Taylor.'"

While Lawrence could've walked away believing she had met the icon, things only got worse. She told Fallon she returned the woman's compliments ten-fold, "'Me? No, you. Your movies that I can't name. Your fashion moments that I don't know. You're unbelievable!'" The interaction thankfully ended when JLaw grabbed a passing friend to rave about how she met Elizabeth Taylor and was politely informed that the woman was most definitely not her.