Tips And Tricks To Keep Your Hair Smelling Fresh And Clean

Everyone wants fresh-smelling hair. After all, there is not much worse than going in for a big hug and getting a strong whiff of a foul-smelling scalp, except maybe being the one with the odor-filled locks. If you find your hair isn't staying as fresh as you'd like, there are easy ways to fix that.

The first thing you want to do is reassess your washing routine. If what you're doing isn't currently working, try washing your hair a day earlier than you normally would. There is no firm rule on how often to wash because each person has a unique biome and will require washing at a different rate.

However, a general rule of thumb is to wash your hair every two to three days. Thick and wavy or curly hair tends to be dry, while fine hair can be more oily, so adjust according to your hair texture."There is no blanket recommendation. If you have an oily scalp, then daily washing is needed," dermatologist Dr. Carolyn Goh told WebMD. "Some people with dry hair or curly hair can wash much less frequently without problems." Goh recommends looking at signs that your hair needs a wash, such as "if hair is visibly oily, scalp is itching, or there's flaking due to dirt."