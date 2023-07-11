Hear Us Out: General Hospital's Nina Doesn't Deserve The Hate

While fans of Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) on "General Hospital" continue to defend her heinous actions, they simultaneously throw shade at Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Heck, Ava Jerome (Maura West) has literally gotten away with murder, yet is still beloved by viewers. So why does Nina get so much hate? She doesn't deserve the animosity she's gotten from the fans, so let's look at her rationale. Watros — who took over the role from Michelle Stafford in 2019 — discussed the tragic motivations behind Nina's impulses, explaining that because the character lost 20 years of personal growth when she was in a coma, she portrays her as somewhat immature and given to impetuous decisions.

The litany of ways in which Nina has been wronged, however, is lengthy. Her husband, Dr. Silas Clay (Michael Easton), had an affair with Ava. When Nina got pregnant, her mother, Madeline Reeves (Donna Mills), gave her drugs to induce a miscarriage, but instead she fell into said coma. When she awoke, she was informed that her baby had died, not knowing that she had actually had twins, which Madeline promptly sold. Her ex-boyfriend Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) later paid Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) to pretend to be Nina's long-lost daughter. Madeline even gaslighted Nina to steal her fortune and killed Silas, letting Nina take the blame. And let's face facts: Carly not once, but twice prevented Nina from knowing she had a daughter.

That's a lot for any human to deal with.