Days Of Our Lives' Sal Stowers Announces Engagement With Romantic Photos

Sal Stowers from "Days of Our Lives" has more than a surprising new career — she also has a surprise fiance! Stowers took to Instagram on July 10 to share three romantic photos with her new husband-to-be. In the caption, she admitted that she has kept their engagement a secret since late April: " ... The Love Of My Life got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife. I said YES!!! Soaking it all in being engaged to this incredible and gentle man. Holding on to him forever and ever." Stowers then included the infinity symbol emoji to signify the forever she wants to spend with her man.

Stowers' "Days of Our Lives" co-star Lamon Archey, who played her husband Eli on the show, commented his congratulations on the engagement. Other notable well-wishers include another "Days of Our Lives" co-star, Robert Scott Wilson, and "The Flash" actor Candice Patton.