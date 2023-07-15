Bill Clinton's Health Problems Through The Years

Former President Bill Clinton has faced multiple health challenges throughout his life. While his family's history of heart disease hinted at potential issues, his health problems extended beyond his heart. In 1997, three years into his presidency, Clinton underwent one of his earliest recorded surgeries. The incident occurred when he fell outside a fellow golfer's residence and tore a tendon. The surgery lasted over two hours and was relatively minor compared to his subsequent health issues.

Remarkably, Clinton remained conscious throughout the procedure. He received an epidural anesthetic, numbing his lower body during the surgery. Two hours later, he addressed reporters and expressed feeling great, dismissing the incident as an unfortunate accident, stating, "You know, this was just an accident. Accidents happen to people." (via The New York Times.)

A few months later, during his second term campaign, a precancerous lesion was discovered in Clinton's nose. However, he chose to delay its removal until after winning the election. The subsequent operation to remove the cyst lasted only 12 minutes, and Clinton experienced a speedy recovery. Unfortunately, approximately a year later, a scan revealed another cyst in a more critical location.