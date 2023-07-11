How To Copy The Trendy Hair Spirals Look For Your Next Big Event

The debate between timeless and trending has taken a fascinating turn, especially as predictions are circling about '90s hairstyles that will make a comeback in 2023. However, in an effort to be both modern and vintage, the spiral hair accent is the hairstyle going for the gold in popularity races. It involves slicked, flattened curls (or spirals), and can be achieved with any hair texture and length.

The spirals also range from wispy strands to thick sideburn curves, the point of which is to modernize tendril curls, while also paying homage to vintage French styles. Slicking the curls down and randomizing their shape also creates intricate, artistic shapes, which then produce a creative outlet for anyone looking to be both trendy and timeless. To achieve the look, Harper's Bazaar says it's helpful to reference vintage hairstyles, particularly from the mid to late 1920s.

Claude Cahun, a French artist, showcased the hairstyle in his portraits by twisting his muse's hair in pin curl-like styles. Another reference to observe is Liza Minelli's Sally Bowles in "Cabaret." Her bangs and sideburn curls closely resemble the spiral hair accents that have been popping up on present-day runways and red carpets. The great thing about the spiral curl accent is that you can go as simple or complicated as you want, and it's relatively easy to style.