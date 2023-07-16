What Happened To Probiotic Maker After Shark Tank? A Look At The Brand Today

While many people make the journey onto "Shark Tank," seeking new opportunities for their businesses, not everyone leaves with funding. That was the case for Merrick Maxfield, the founder of Probiotic Maker. The device makes homemade yogurt by heating milk while still inside the container. Once at the correct heat, users add packets of probiotics and allow the concoction to sit overnight. By morning, customers can enjoy fresh, creamy yogurt. The device was created for those with probiotic deficiencies to make as much yogurt as they need, though the Sharks were not exactly sold on the idea.

For one, the panel of investors felt that the creation might be too difficult for the everyday consumer. They also believed that the Probiotic Maker may not be completely safe for use. In the end, Maxfield left the show with no additional money for the product. However, that does not appear to have stopped him from pushing forward.