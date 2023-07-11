Erin Krakow Promises Music, Babies, And Romance Ahead On When Calls The Heart Season 10

"When Calls The Heart" fans have been through quite a bit with this hit Hallmark series since it first premiered back in 2014. But, it seems as the show approaches its tenth season, viewers are really in for an exciting time. Among the many "When Calls The Heart" stars who are returning for Season 10 is Erin Krakow, who plays the series' leading lady, Elizabeth, as well as acting as an executive producer. There's no better person than Krakow to tell us what's forthcoming for this season, and it's clear from her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that she's excited about the upcoming season.

The series, based on a book series of the same name, has been a huge success for the Hallmark Channel, and the tenth season, which premieres later this month, will include the show's 100th episode. The first episode of Season 10 is titled "Carpe Diem," and while the beloved characters of this series will be seizing the day, Krakow believes fans will want to seize this season. And, you may want to hold onto your hats; the star calls this season "a roller-coaster."