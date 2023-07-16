What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark Star Chyler Leigh

Chyler Leigh has played so many great characters it's hard to pick a favorite. The role that has captured the hearts of Hallmark Channel viewers, though, is Kat Landry on the series "The Way Home," a time-traveling woman trying to rebuild her past and current relationships. Leigh has acted since she was a teenager, tempting Mary with beer on "7th Heaven" and appearing in a Marilyn Manson music video. You might also remember her as June Tuesday on "That '80s Show," fan-favorite Lexie Grey on "Grey's Anatomy," or Alex Danvers on "Supergirl."

While it may seem like these roles have nothing in common, there is at least one similarity between a few of them: music. In 2011, "Grey's Anatomy" featured a musical episode in which Leigh sang several songs. "What girl hasn't stood in front of the mirror before lip-syncing to some epic song that's on the radio," she said of the experience in a behind-the-scenes clip. "It's kind of like a childhood dream, really."

She also does a karaoke scene in "The Way Home," where she expertly sings Alanis Morissette's "You Learn." Some fans were surprised to hear her vocal range, commenting on Leigh's Instagram, where she posted a clip of the performance. "Who knew she could sing??" asked one, while another exclaimed, "Chyler Leigh can sing?!? Wait, what??" Indeed, Leigh is more than just a one-hit karaoke wonder. She actually has a full-fledged singing career alongside her acting one.