Sister Wives' Christine And Janelle Brown Are BFF Goals

After leaving Kody Brown, Christine Brown found a new love in David Woolley and became engaged in April 2023, something Kody was not thrilled about. Woolley has become part of the family and took both Christine and Janelle on an off-roading trip which Christine shared in a video on Instagram. She wrote, "We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend."

Yet, though their shared adventures are wonderful ways to create new and exciting memories, what stands out the most is the way the women support each other. Christine was emotionally broken down by Kody long before she left him. She shared those traumatic moments with Janelle, who gave her important advice. "I asked when we were in Vegas, and I was just done in Vegas. I remember asking her, I'm like, 'I need to leave. I need to leave. I don't even want to be married to Kody anymore. I can't. And she looked at me, and she goes, 'Until you can support yourself financially by yourself, you are not going to leave.' I'm like, 'Oh, God. All right then,'" Christine shared on the podcast "Reality Life with Kate Casey."

"What every woman needs is a friend that is just supportive and kind of good. But when you need to have a different perspective, they don't mind just giving it to you — and Janelle's lovely that way," Christine continued. "She's lovely. She's balanced to me, where we balance each other well."