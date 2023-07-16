Sister Wives' Christine And Janelle Brown Are BFF Goals
Christine Brown and Janelle Brown may have once been sister wives but now, much to the delight of fans everywhere, they seem to have become the best kind of friends.
When America first met the ladies back in 2010 on the TLC series "Sister Wives," both Janelle and Christine were inundated with raising children and working to keep their family going. As the children grew and family tensions were revealed in the later seasons, Christine and Janelle eventually left their husband Kody. Soon after, first wife Meri Brown and Kody mutually decided to part ways leaving Kody with just one wife, Robyn. Apparently, he won't be looking for another wife anytime soon.
Since fans felt that Kody had become hostile and uncaring in recent years, many rejoiced when Christine and Janelle decided to leave. Since then, both women have created new lives and kept a very special bond and friendship.
Christine and Janelle have always helped each other and still do
One look at either of Christine or Janelle's Instagram pages will display how much both ladies are enjoying their new lives as single women. They attend many events alone and sometimes together, yet their main focus is on enjoying their time with their kids, their partners, and their grandchildren. Yet the women still carve out time to spend with each other.
Devout "Sister Wives" fans remember that Christine stayed home and raised most of the family's 18 children while Janelle worked. Now with most of their children adults, Janelle says Christine has taught her a lot. She shared how she is still learning from Christine in a Mother's Day post on Instagram. "To @christine_brownsw, who taught me how nice it is to just have fun with your kids. Goof off, go on adventures, and have movie nights," Janelle wrote. "And to your mom, Grandma Annie, whom I think might secretly be a version of myself in another universe."
In February 2023, when Janelle's daughter Madison gave birth to her third child, Christine traveled to see them and shared on Instagram, "I'm on to North Carolina to meet my new grand babie, Josephine. I also get the pleasure of Axel and Evie. Ow and of course @madison_rose11 I'm so excited."
Janelle and Christine have fun escapades
After leaving Kody Brown, Christine Brown found a new love in David Woolley and became engaged in April 2023, something Kody was not thrilled about. Woolley has become part of the family and took both Christine and Janelle on an off-roading trip which Christine shared in a video on Instagram. She wrote, "We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend."
Yet, though their shared adventures are wonderful ways to create new and exciting memories, what stands out the most is the way the women support each other. Christine was emotionally broken down by Kody long before she left him. She shared those traumatic moments with Janelle, who gave her important advice. "I asked when we were in Vegas, and I was just done in Vegas. I remember asking her, I'm like, 'I need to leave. I need to leave. I don't even want to be married to Kody anymore. I can't. And she looked at me, and she goes, 'Until you can support yourself financially by yourself, you are not going to leave.' I'm like, 'Oh, God. All right then,'" Christine shared on the podcast "Reality Life with Kate Casey."
"What every woman needs is a friend that is just supportive and kind of good. But when you need to have a different perspective, they don't mind just giving it to you — and Janelle's lovely that way," Christine continued. "She's lovely. She's balanced to me, where we balance each other well."