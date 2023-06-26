Kody Brown Wasn't Thrilled With Christine's Post-Sister Wives Love Life

Polygamist and star of TLC's "Sister Wives" Kody Brown has encountered a lot of changes in the past couple of years. Once a husband to four wives, he is now in a monogamous relationship with his fourth and currently only wife, Robyn Brown. In 2021, Christine Brown left him and then moved back to Utah. Wives Janelle and Meri soon followed her lead and separated from Kody. Now, with Christine in a new relationship and engaged to David Woolley, Kody is anything but happy about her new love life — and has some strong words to say about it all.

Though there were several events that led up to Christine's departure, including Kody's refusal to attend a major surgery for their daughter Ysabel, his refusal to continue an intimate marriage with her was one of the final straws. He even went as far as to say on the show that he never found her appealing. "It's true that I wasn't attracted to you when we got married," Kody said. "I felt pressured into the marriage. I did not know better at the time" (via Insider).

You might then find it hard to believe that he has anything to say about Christine's romantic life post-divorce, yet he has a lot of thoughts — and none are complimentary.