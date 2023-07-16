Signs Charles And Camilla's Marriage Might Be On The Rocks

At first glance, the story of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, might seem like an epic romance. After all, the royal couple fought hard to be together, overcoming obstacle after obstacle in order to finally make it down the aisle. Camilla first caught Charles' eye way back in 1972. At the time, there were signs that the future King of England had started to fall in love, but royal tradition would prevent the duo from tying the knot; Camilla was seen as too much of a party girl to fit into the royal fold.

By 1981, the palace had pushed Charles to propose to Princess Diana, who was then an innocent young schoolteacher of an aristocratic background — in other words, a woman who was considered perfect for the role of royal wife. However, not even an institution as strong as the monarchy could keep Charles and Camilla apart. The pair continued to see each other on the sly for years, hosting small dinner gatherings for each other's friends and even sneaking away together on romantic trips to Italy and Turkey.

Following their respective divorces, Camilla and Charles were wed in a private 2005 ceremony. Soon after their wedding, though, there were new, eyebrow-raising whispers about the two. As real life came into play, Charles and Camilla's marriage is rumored to have hit the rocks.