The Deeply Personal Reasons Ivanka Trump Converted To Judaism

Former first daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is used to being in the spotlight. Despite this, Trump is known to keep mum about one particular subject: her religion. Trump practices Orthodox Judaism and told Vogue in 2015, "I always shied away from it being a public conversation because it's such a personal thing." However, Trump was not born into this faith and was raised as a Presbyterian. She converted to Judaism in 2009 when she got engaged to her husband, Jared Kushner, who comes from a Jewish family.

Details of Trump's conversion have been kept out of the media, but CNN did report it was led by a rabbi based in New York's Upper East Side. With that said, Trump has talked about how special Orthodox Judaism is to her. Speaking to Vogue, she said, "It's been such a great life decision for me. I am very modern, but I'm also a very traditional person, and I think that's an interesting juxtaposition in how I was raised as well. I really find that with Judaism, it creates an amazing blueprint for family connectivity."

Trump and Kushner explained to the publication that, in accordance with the Sabbath, they do not use their phones over the weekend. Kushner also revealed that Trump cooks for them during this time. While the couple appear to be united by their faith, this wasn't always the case.