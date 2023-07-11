Prince Andrew's Summer Break At Late Queen's Beloved Balmoral Castle Is In Question

After Balmoral Castle is closed to visitors in mid-August 2023, King Charles III will be staying at his property on the same site. Prince Andrew would seemingly be able to come and stay, but only if he got an invitation from the king. There are 52 bedrooms on the property, so they could, theoretically, all be there together. But there could be some awkwardness considering the king still wants his brother to move out of Royal Lodge.

Staying at Balmoral Castle and enjoying the peace and beauty of the Scottish Highlands was an annual summer tradition for Queen Elizabeth II, and Balmoral was one of her favorite places, so the castle surely holds fond memories for both Charles and Andrew.

Having the castle open for an extra two weeks is a money-making move by the king; the castle costs £3 million to maintain. And while ticket costs don't cover all of that expense, it definitely helps. Tickets cost £16.50 and the castle gets tens of thousands of visitors a year to wander through the grounds, gardens, and stables — only the ballroom is currently available within the castle itself.