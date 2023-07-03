Sarah Ferguson's Surgery Recovery Puts Pin In Prince Andrew's Moving Plans

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson have been living at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park for 20 years, but apparently, King Charles III may want them out to make room for William, Prince of Wales, and his family, per Page Six. But it looks like Andrew and his ex will be able to stay put for at least a little while longer. After Ferguson's grueling breast cancer surgery, she'll be recovering at the Royal Lodge, and there's no more talk of moving while she's recovering.

The recovery process is not a quick one. Ferguson had a single mastectomy and reconstruction in a surgery that took nearly eight hours, and she spent four days in the ICU. The recovery from a single mastectomy, according to the NHS, can take three to six weeks. But it sounds like Ferguson has family around to help her in the process. Princess Eugenie is often staying at the Royal Lodge to help with her mother's recovery, Princess Beatrice stops by a lot, and Andrew is helping out, according to the Daily Mail. It must be a relief to the family for Ferguson to be able to recuperate in her long-time home instead of having to figure out moving to a new place.