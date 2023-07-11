Nancy Lee Grahn Gives Unfiltered Opinion On Twitter's Changes As GH's Most Outspoken Tweeter

Nancy Lee Grahn has spent four decades working on soap operas, including "General Hospital" and "Santa Barbara." Outside of gaining notoriety for portraying Alexis Davis in the former, Grahn has become a fixture on Twitter. The actor has over 191,000 followers on the social media site and tweets frequently. Grahn is known to use Twitter to criticize other celebrities, including Twitter's owner Elon Musk, and to speak about her liberal political beliefs. In a turn of events, Grahn announced on Instagram that she was fed up with Twitter in July.

In a post, she wrote, "Morning. Trying to get used to posting pix like you youngins here. I'm much more gifted at yelling at corrupt politicians & relentlessly & shamelessly begging ppl to vote blue or we're all gonna die, on twitter, but now that Musk has murdered that nice blue bird, I'm gonna give it my best effort to fit in here."

Grahn also encouraged her "General Hospital" costars to join her on Threads, a Twitter-like app created by Meta, the company that owns Instagram. Grahn's announcement comes weeks after a hacker on Twitter falsely announced her "General Hospital" departure. Although this hacker landed her in hot water with fans, it's far from the most shocking tweet that has come from her page.