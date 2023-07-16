Kody Brown's Worst Parenting Fails

Star of TLC's "Sister Wives," Kody Brown has 18 children and, while he's only wed to one now, had a total of four wives at one point. Divvying up his time amongst everyone is something he was not great at or even necessarily intentional about. Kody himself even admitted he didn't spend much time with his children. "It's not normal for me to babysit my kids," Kody said during season 17 of the show, according to The Hollywood Gossip. "I've been working all my life. I was raised on a ranch. We were always busy."

Christine, Kody's third wife, said she had hoped this would change when they moved to Las Vegas in 2011. Despite all of his wives and children living in close proximity, Kody still was not showing up for his kids in the way they needed. Christine said she and Kody tried talking and therapy, but there were no changes. "I'd tell my kids that all of the time, that he's going to come over. We're going to have a great time, and after a while, they stopped believing me," she said on the podcast "Reality Life with Katie Casey," adding, "I saw it in their eyes that they didn't believe me anymore." Nowadays, most of Kody's older children say that their relationship with him is strained.