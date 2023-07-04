Kody Brown Once Forgot His Son's Birthday (And Sister Wives Fans Were Furious)

Fans of "Sister Wives" haven't been all that happy with Kody Brown in the seasons leading up to the departure of three of his wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri. Many have noted that he has often been angry and hostile, and they are pleased that the wives have left and are starting new lives. One pivotal moment that some say showed his insincerity and passive-aggressive nature revolved around his forgetting his son's birthday.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Kody made up his own rules that went far beyond CDC recommendations. It caused him not to see some of his children who went on with their lives and kept working, going to school, and seeing their girlfriends. He kept little contact with his older children, who had already felt that Kody's time was unevenly divided between the kids long before Covid happened.

Kody had previously intentionally shunned his son, Gabe, because he still saw his girlfriend, although Gabe explained that she, too, was quarantining. Yet, he called Gabe on his birthday and apparently forgot that it was his birthday.