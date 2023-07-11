How You Should Style Thong Boots Into The Warmer Months

Looking for a controversial fashion item to spice up your closet? Look no further than the thong boot. Ever since Miu Miu debuted their thong boot designs at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022, people have been debating whether or not this wacky flip-flop/boot combo should even be a thing. Some people feel like it's the worst of both worlds — too hot to be worn in the summer, and too cold for the winter. Which might be fair . . . but what if it's the best of both worlds?

Call us weird, but we support this daring fashion choice. It's got tons of potential in our book. Beloved by supermodels and celebs alike and heralded as the ultimate transitional shoe, we think we can convince you to try these out for the warmer months. Don't listen to the naysayers: there are plenty of ways you can style thong boots, and we're going to explore a lot of options. Who knows? They might become your new favorite thing.