The Biggest Scandals To Rock Good Morning America Over The Years

Launched in 1975, "Good Morning America" was ABC's second attempt at a morning show — the first was A.M. America, a dismal failure that barely lasted 10 months. "GMA" was the first morning show to give NBC's "Today" a run for its money.

It only took four years for ABC to catch up with NBC, and by 1980, "GMA" started to eke out the top spot on some mornings. The initial success is credited to David Hartman, the actor turned morning host. His connections in Hollywood led to exciting — albeit less-newsy — interviews and the audience just couldn't get enough. Almost 50 years later, "Good Morning America" is a morning staple all around the country. But the show's success hasn't been without its fair share of scandal. From unexplained absences to behind-the-scenes feuds, the cast of the show has seen it all. Here are the biggest scandals to rock "Good Morning America" over the years.