Hallmark Star Chad Michael Murray Is Expecting A Daughter With Wife Sarah Roemer

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer made their marriage public in 2015 and have two children so far — one born in 2015 and the other in 2017. Now, they are expanding their family by one more member. Murray made an official announcement on Instagram by posting a photo of a smiling, pregnant Roemer. He captioned "Baby #3 loading..." with a heart emoji. He added, "Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It's been a bit since we had one," referencing the fact that their last child was born six years ago. Murray added a quip in his caption about the quality of the photo, remarking that he still has an iPhone 8 because "I love the button and won't trade it away."

Murray also shared a slideshow of photos and videos featuring him, his wife, and his children. The slideshow shows the Murray-Roemer family traveling all around the world. In the caption, Murray said, "This baby's been everywhere already, and she's not even on the outside yet."