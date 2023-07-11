Lacey Chabert's Simple Tip For Becoming A Hallmark Movie Star

Hallmark churns out heartwarming, wholesome content all year round, but they're best known for their movies around the holiday season. In 2022, Hallmark premiered a whopping 40 new original holiday movies. Consequently, an unexpected side effect of shooting Hallmark Christmas movies is that you may have to channel some Christmas spirit at the least Christmas-y times of year. Luckily, this is no problem for Chabert.

In a 2022 interview with fellow Hallmark Christmas movie star, Sarah Ramos (for Bustle), Chabert shared that as a child, she was known for her catchphrase, "Why can't Christmas be longer?" She thinks this definitely helps her in her career, and it's easy to see why. When asked if she had tips for being a great Hallmark Christmas movie star, she laughed and said, "Well, loving Christmas doesn't hurt." Chabert says that she is in "full Christmas mode" as soon as Halloween wraps up, and "Christmas music 24/7" is a must.

Still, Chabert's enviable holiday cheer doesn't make her immune to the challenges of making holiday content year-round. "If you're sweating in a wool coat in the middle of summer, you're definitely filming a Christmas movie," she explains. "You have to pretend to shiver and rub your hands together ... A couple times I caught myself fanning myself in the scene." If even the real-life Christmas queen struggles with filming holiday movies, there's truly no hope for the rest of us.