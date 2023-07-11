Meghan Markle And Michelle Obama Bonded Over Shared Passions The First Time They Met

To launch her highly anticipated memoir, the former first lady Michelle Obama was traveling the world on a book tour. One stop landed her at London's Royal Festival Hall, and a famous face was in the crowd. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was among those excited by the release of Obama's "Becoming." While the 44th FLOTUS already met the royal's husband, Prince Harry, on several occasions, this was the first time she and Markle got a chance to mingle.

"They spoke at length about the importance of supporting and empowering women across all cultures and communities," a source told the Evening Standard. Both women dedicate their time, energy, and resources to advancing girls' lives all over the world.

With Markle four months pregnant at the time, "they also talked about shared experiences of pregnancy and raising children." Since then, the two have publicly supported one another in their personal life and causes near and dear to their hearts.