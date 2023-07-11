How To Style Your Favorite Cord Necklace

We've come a long way since the '90s. Landlines have become more or less obsolete, network shows were usurped long ago by binge-able Netflix series, and AI is part of our everyday lives (thanks, ChatGPT). Although we've cycled through over 30 different variations of the iPhone (and five presidents) in the last 30 years, the fashion world is still obsessed with the grungy aesthetic that dominated the '90s. It-girls like Bella Hadid and Zoë Kravitz wear baggy pants, low-rise patchwork skirts, and vintage oval sunglasses — not to mention combat boots, which will probably never go out of style.

'90s jewelry, too, is making a comeback; namely those versatile cord necklaces beloved by quirky characters like Phoebe Buffay, Cher from "Clueless," and Sabrina Spellman. "I think that [the] Gen Z [crowd] is loving this trend because of how fun and easy to style the necklaces are," Instagram creator Pia Mance, who also founded the vintage store Heaven Mayham, explained to The Zoe Report, adding, "The vintage nature of this style of jewelry makes each necklace feel timeless and special, almost like they are a piece of art." Whether you rock a starfish pendant, a classic heart design, or a meaningful crystal, here's how to style your favorite cord necklace for the 2020s and beyond.