The Unexpected Person Ivana Trump Included In Her Will

Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump unexpectedly died in July 2022 at her home in New York City after an accidental fall down the stairs. When news of her death was announced, Donald shared in a statement about his ex-wife, "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

Ivana's net worth at the time of her death was around $34 million, according to Forbes, and in her will, she spelled out who should get what in her multi-million dollar estate. While her three children — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump — received the largest portion of her fortune, there was an unexpected person in Ivana's will as well.

It seems the businesswoman also left some valuable assets to someone important not just to her but her entire family. It was someone who otherwise has kept a low profile — the family nanny.