The Unexpected Person Ivana Trump Included In Her Will
Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump unexpectedly died in July 2022 at her home in New York City after an accidental fall down the stairs. When news of her death was announced, Donald shared in a statement about his ex-wife, "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."
Ivana's net worth at the time of her death was around $34 million, according to Forbes, and in her will, she spelled out who should get what in her multi-million dollar estate. While her three children — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump — received the largest portion of her fortune, there was an unexpected person in Ivana's will as well.
It seems the businesswoman also left some valuable assets to someone important not just to her but her entire family. It was someone who otherwise has kept a low profile — the family nanny.
Dorothy Curry helped raise the three Trump kids
Dorothy Curry worked for Ivana Trump for decades, including as a nanny and an assistant, and her service and friendship seems to have been rewarded — Ivana bequeathed her Miami condo to Curry. The one-bedroom, 1.5 bath luxury condo at Murano at Portofino in South Beach is 1,008 square feet, and, according to Zillow, it was sold in February 2023 for $965,000.
Ivana Trump described the family nanny Dorothy Curry in her book "Raising Trump," as having "a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy." Curry was close to Ivana as well as the entire family; she helped raise Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. On a trip to Ireland in 2014, which is where Curry is from, Trump Jr. said, "We spent a lot of time here growing up and [Curry's] an amazing woman," via the Irish Mirror.
Eric has also sung Curry's praises. In "Raising Trump," Eric referred to Curry as his "second mother." "She's raised me since I was a baby," Eric said, "and we are incredibly close — inseparable. I love her immensely." Clearly she was a vital part of the Trump children's lives. And after the kids were grown and out of the house, Ivana noted in her book that Curry continued working for the family for over 30 years.
Ivana Trump also left her dog to her former nanny
Dorothy Curry wasn't just given a condo in Ivana Trump's will — Ivana also left her Yorkshire terrier named Tiger Trump to Curry. It seems Curry truly was someone that Ivana valued if she was entrusted with Ivana's beloved pet. One person who was notably left out of Ivana's will was her ex-husband Donald Trump. Donald was just one of Ivana's ex-husbands. She did leave something to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi. She left him one of her houses in St. Tropez, France, but Rubicondi died the year before Ivana did. Her New York City townhouse was left in equal parts to her three children.
Curry hasn't publicly commented on Ivana's gift to her, but she did speak briefly at Ivana's funeral. Curry mentioned Ivana's isolation in her final months; Ivana had become a veritable recluse during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Ivana, we have reached out to you many, many times, but obviously we didn't reach out far enough," Curry said. "We all basically let go and let God, and now you are totally in God's hands," per The New York Times.