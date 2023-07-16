Happy Days Star Ron Howard Faced Major 'Disrespect' Behind The Scenes

With its iconic theme song, '50s nostalgia, and classic sitcom shenanigans, there was a lot to love about "Happy Days," which ran for 11 seasons from 1974 to 1984. The show followed high school student Richie Cunningham (played by Ron Howard) and his friends Ralph Malph, Potsie Weber, and Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli. Originally billed as the star, Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham eventually took a backseat to lovable bad boy Fonzie... By the end of the show's 10-year run, "The Fonz" and his trademark leather jacket were the real stars. The red-headed Richie Cunningham was a distant memory.

In the decades since "Happy Days" went off the air, Ron Howard has spoken openly about the disrespect he faced behind the scenes. As the "Apollo 13" director explained on "The Graham Norton Show," he left film school to accept the lead role in "Happy Days." Eventually, Howard noticed that Henry Winkler (aka Fonzie) was the network's priority. "When we would go out of the road to promote the show, it was just insane, focused on Fonzie, clearly that was very exciting," Howard recalled, adding, "The executives, studio heads, network heads, you know, they started treating me with a lot of disrespect from a business standpoint [and] in terms of interaction."

Eventually, creators proposed renaming the show to "Fonzie's Happy Days," and Ron Howard decided it was time to move on. "More than anything, it reminded me ... to pursue my own dream," he said (via Television Academy Foundation). Howard put acting on the back burner and focused on his real passion: filmmaking.