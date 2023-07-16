Celebs Who Have Publicly Bashed Meghan Markle

Some of the nastiest commentaries about Meghan Markle came from British media personality and controversial commentator Katie Hopkins. Hopkins has made several unpleasant statements over the years, so much so that she was permanently banned from Twitter for "hateful conduct" (via The Guardian) and proclaimed as a staunch racist by several notable media outlets. For what seemed like the longest time, the far-right activist's favorite subject of torture was Meghan. She thrived off mocking and bullying the duchess, even going as far as spoofing one of her interviews by dressing up as her.

The Mirror reported that Hopkins, who proudly dubbed herself the "biggest b***h in Britain" appeared in an interview for a Channel 9 documentary about Meghan and called the Duchess of Sussex "the biggest hypocrite there is," accused her of not being fashionable, and complained about her beauty in an almost laughable way. "There she is in her one-shoulder dress, being glowing," the commentator sarcastically quipped. "Because all she does is glow. Abdicate. Off you go."

When Prince Harry and Meghan announced their step back from their senior positions in the royal family, Hopkins slammed the duchess in a video, saying: "They enjoyed their fabulous wedding where Markle got to be the center of all attention. This is classic Meghan Markle and something that many of us said would happen all along ... we could see trouble coming a mile off. This woman has always been absolutely desperate to be a celebrity," (via Chronicle Live).