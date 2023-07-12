Kody Brown Drove Janelle Away Years Before Officially Splitting

The long-running TLC reality show "Sister Wives" centers around the lives of the polygamous Brown family, headed by patriarch Kody Brown. Kody initially had four wives, colloquially known as sister wives; Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. However, he was legally married only to Robyn and in a spiritual union with the other three women.

The plural family had many onscreen ups and downs, but the biggest blow to their way of life came when Christine, Kody's third wife, decided it was time for her to leave the controversial patriarch. Soon after Christine, Janelle also found it necessary to break free from Kody, which she did in 2022. The couple first got together in 1993 but never legally married. Rather, Kody and Janelle were in a spiritual union for almost 30 years and share six children. However, it seems that the pair had some serious issues way before then. Janelle even moved out at one point, years prior to their split.

Additionally, when Christine broke up with Kody, Janelle admitted to having doubts about whether she should stay with him, which she shared during an episode of the show. "I've had to really think; my children are almost grown, and there's not a huge necessity anymore to stay," Janelle shared with TLC's cameras, adding that it wouldn't be hard for her to walk away from Kody, which she eventually did (via The Sun).