Why One Barbie Actor Was Excluded From The Cast's Group Chats

The pink-fuelled production that is Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie has a stacked cast full of celebs including Margot Robbie as Barbie herself, Ryan Gosling as the main Ken (or "just Ken," if you have seen the posters), Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, and lots, lots more Barbies and Kens.

In People's special Barbie-themed edition, the large cast discussed the special things they all did to bond, including cast sleepovers for all the Barbies (Kens were allowed to visit but not stay), and movie nights hosted by real-life Barbie Robbie and her husband.

One of the most simple but sweet ways for the cast to bond was a large group chat that included all the Barbies and Kens. However, one cast member wasn't included, and that was Michael Cera who plays Ken's friend Allan. "I don't have an iPhone myself . . . I have a flip phone," he shared. "But I still think I wouldn't belong on (the group chat) anyway, because Allan is sort of in his own little world."