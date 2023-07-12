Steamy Scenes Are What's Missing From Today's Soap Operas (And These Couples Are Ending The Drought)
While drama and conflict are essential ingredients for any good soap opera, they aren't the only things that make these shows so deliciously good. Without passion and romance, there's little chance that the "Big 4" soaps would have been so successful. While it is daytime television, and the types of intimate moments shown are bound to be different than an HBO late-night special, they're still important. Without these steamy moments of intense love (or lust), relationships are difficult to invest in.
There was a time when these moments of spicy lovemaking were commonplace on soaps, but everything changed when the COVID-19 global pandemic began. The health emergency caused these programs to alter the way they filmed passionate moments, and unfortunately, the change was felt through the screen. The use of mannequins during these intimate scenes took away from the stories being told, and suspending disbelief became increasingly difficult. However, while some of these shows are still struggling to regain their footing in this department, "The Bold and the Beautiful" is (unsurprisingly) at the forefront of change.
"Bold" was the first series to return to filming amid the pandemic, and they've consistently delivered the best love scenes. The recent showdown in the sheets between Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is a shining example of how these scenes can make a huge difference. Hope and Thomas finally sleeping together was a must-see moment that proved the need to steam.
Bold is getting everything right when it comes to love scenes
Everyone has waited for Thomas Forrester and Hope Logan to give in to their darkest desires and sleep together. When the moment finally happened, it was easy to rejoice because not only was it long overdue, but the quality of the scene and the steaminess of their intimacy were both off the charts. It was also a welcome change from the typical sequences that just show an initial kiss followed by the couple basking in the glow of the aftermath. However, this isn't the only time post-COVID that "Bold" has successfully produced one of these moments.
Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and Carter Walton's (Lawrence Saint-Victor) unexpected affair also provided the show's fanbase with a steamy set of scenes to delight in. Despite being the shortest show in terms of run time, "Bold" has successfully mastered the ability to balance the conflict that drives the story with the passion that fuels the romance. For some reason, none of the other major daytime dramas have been able to bounce back and do this as well.
Hopefully, Hope and Thomas was merely the beginning of a romance renaissance, and there's a lot more where that came from. It would be a nice treat to those who support the series by watching through its lower moments to provide more stuff like this. It doesn't have to happen every day, but the amount existing today isn't working. Although to be fair, the other shows are showing slight efforts at changing this.
The other soaps are trying their best to change things
Hope Logan/Thomas Forrester and Quinn Fuller/Carter Walton certainly have been notable examples of why these steamy scenes are needed, but they aren't the only couples doing it. To their credit, "General Hospital" and "The Young and the Restless" have recently provided a few of these moments that have been more passionate than anything else they've been doing.
Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine's (James Patrick Stuart) long-awaited love scene had such a significant impact because it was the first time in so long that "GH" put forth a moment like that. They finally allowed two characters that teased the idea for ages to have their moment and the result was a fireworks display bigger than the Fourth of July.
Meanwhile, "Y&R" recently separated Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier), allowing him to have a steamy affair with scene-stealer Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver). Kyle and Audra had no qualms about giving the people what they craved in their love scene. It was full of passion, showed plenty of skin, and was the perfect change of pace for the characters. It was likewise a glaring example of the necessity of these scenes in today's soap opera climate. Dialing up the heat and putting an end to icy episodes with dry dialogue will help stop the fanbase from falling off.