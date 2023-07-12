Steamy Scenes Are What's Missing From Today's Soap Operas (And These Couples Are Ending The Drought)

While drama and conflict are essential ingredients for any good soap opera, they aren't the only things that make these shows so deliciously good. Without passion and romance, there's little chance that the "Big 4" soaps would have been so successful. While it is daytime television, and the types of intimate moments shown are bound to be different than an HBO late-night special, they're still important. Without these steamy moments of intense love (or lust), relationships are difficult to invest in.

There was a time when these moments of spicy lovemaking were commonplace on soaps, but everything changed when the COVID-19 global pandemic began. The health emergency caused these programs to alter the way they filmed passionate moments, and unfortunately, the change was felt through the screen. The use of mannequins during these intimate scenes took away from the stories being told, and suspending disbelief became increasingly difficult. However, while some of these shows are still struggling to regain their footing in this department, "The Bold and the Beautiful" is (unsurprisingly) at the forefront of change.

"Bold" was the first series to return to filming amid the pandemic, and they've consistently delivered the best love scenes. The recent showdown in the sheets between Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is a shining example of how these scenes can make a huge difference. Hope and Thomas finally sleeping together was a must-see moment that proved the need to steam.