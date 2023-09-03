Hope And Thomas' Strange And Twisted Relationship On The Bold And The Beautiful

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has a long history of pursuing Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) on "The Bold and the Beautiful." His own mental state has even been called into question over some of the things he's done. Thomas has tried everything possible to convince Hope that he is the only man who can sweep her off her feet. According to the character's portrayer, Matthew Atkinson, Thomas is someone who tries to stay on the right path until he falls off it. He told Soap Opera Digest back in 2020 that Thomas "doesn't want to do anything to screw that up, and he is going to make efforts moving forward to continue on that path and show her that she made the right decision. That is very important to him."

Only on a soap like "The Bold and the Beautiful" can a handsome fashion designer get away with causing a deadly accident, faking a marriage proposal and wedding and falling in love with a Hope lookalike doll. But that's exactly what Thomas has done to win Hope's heart. Thomas began pursuing Hope the moment he came back home after his wife Caroline Spencer's (Lindsey Godfrey) death. That's when his obsession with Hope began, as he was supposedly looking for someone to replace Caroline in his life. Interestingly enough, it was not until Hope did something equally as bad that she realized Thomas wasn't the deranged man everyone made him out to be.